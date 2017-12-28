App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 28, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Metro work causing hardships: Nirupam to CM; seeks all-party meeting

In a letter to Fadnavis, Nirupam alleged that law has been diluted as Metro construction work is being carried out at night as well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene an all-party meeting to find a solution to the "miseries" of the citizens caused due to the ongoing Metro rail construction work.

"As a result of this, residents are struggling to sleep at night after long days at work. Not just adults, but children are finding it tough to concentrate on their studies as well. This construction has made the lives of people residing in these areas miserable," he said.

"I urge you to call an all-party meeting and invite local public representatives, citizen representatives as well as officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Traffic Police and MMRDA to ensure that the meeting results in a comprehensive solution to end these problems," he urged the CM in the letter.

Nirupam said that Congress has been in the forefront of infrastructure development. "But residents can't be put through an awful lot at any cost," he said.

The construction work has created an endless list of problems as the common man spends much more time than required in traffic on the already congested roads, he said.

"A simple 30-40 minutes long journey has been stretched to almost two-and-a-half hours as the traffic moves at a snail's pace. As a result, noise pollution, health ailments and the cost of transportation have increased manifolds lately," Nirupam said.

The suburbs have been witnessing such traffic snarls lately due to the Metro construction work, he added.

The Congress leader, however, admitted that the Metro project will serve the best interests of the people of Mumbai.

