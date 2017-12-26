App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 26, 2017 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Metro in Agra, Kanpur; Jewar airport project expedited: Yogi Adityanath

Two major expressways - one in Purvanchal and another in Bundelkhand - are also being planned in the state, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced new Metro projects for Agra and Kanpur in the state and said that the work for setting up an airport at Jewar near here also had been expedited.

Two major expressways - one in Purvanchal and another in Bundelkhand - are also being planned in the state, he said.

Referring to issue of real estate developers leaving projects unfinished much to agony of home-buyers, the UP chief minister said that builders had promised to handover 80,000 apartments to consumers in the next six months.

He was addressing his first public meeting at Noida after the inauguration of the Metro's Magenta line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

related news

It is an achievement to have prime minister in the state, Adityanath said as he welcomed Modi. The prime minister, Adityanath said had given a new direction to politics and added that till even a single individual remained downtrodden, we should make efforts to solve his problem.

Attacking the previous regimes in the state, Adityanath claimed that under their rule, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway region was a money minting machine.

Adityanath said that his govt was taking public welfare projects on a priority basis.

Referring to the inauguration of the metro line, Adityanath said the event was the "foundation stone of the development of Noida and state".

The UP CM said that as per Modi's directions, he was working on the basis of participation of all and development for all (Sabka saath, sabka vikas) principle.

Aditynath said that in the nine months of his rule, he was taking decisions without any partisan attitude or self interest.

All decisions are in public interest, he added.

The UP chief minister referred to agriculture in the state and claimed that sugarcane farmers' dues were being paid on time while the power supply too had improved.

Adityanath said his govt was tough on criminals as well.

tags #Current Affairs #India #metro #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.