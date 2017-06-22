App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 22, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Meira Kumar made scapegoat by Congress: BJP

The Congress has made Meira Kumar a "scapegoat" by fielding her as the opposition's presidential candidate, the BJP today said.

Meira Kumar made scapegoat by Congress: BJP

The Congress has made Meira Kumar a "scapegoat" by fielding her as the opposition's presidential candidate, the BJP today said and questioned why the party did not nominate her when it was in a position to get her elected to the highest office.

"When the Congress had the opportunity to elect a Dalit president when they were in power they did not find Meira Kumar suitable. But when the defeat of the opposition candidate is certain they have fielded her as a scapegoat.

"This clearly shows that it has no commitment to elect leaders from marginalised sections to high offices and had decided to field her purely done as a token exercise," BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.

The NDA has chosen Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader from the BJP, as its candidate and his victory is almost a foregone conclusion as the ruling bloc enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college with the support of parties like the AIADMK, the TRS and the JD(U).

Kumar, a former diplomat and daughter of the late Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram, was the unanimous choice of the 17 opposition parties at a meeting today.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.