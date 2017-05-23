App
May 22, 2017 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghalaya Board Results 2017 to be declared on Tuesday: Check at mbose.in

The Class 10 SSLC exams held from from March 2 to March 16 while Class 12 HSSLC exams were conducted from March 3 to 29.

Meghalaya Board Results 2017 to be declared on Tuesday: Check at mbose.in

Moneycontrol News

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2017 (Arts) Stream will be declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday at 10 am.

The Class 10 SSLC exams held from from March 2 to March 16 while Class 12 HSSLC exams were conducted from March 3 to 29.

The results of Class 10 and Class 12 (Arts) can be seen on the board’s official website mbose.in. The results will also be available on megresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net/meghalaya

How to check Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th (Arts) Results 2017:

Log on to official website mbose.in.

Click on the Results tab

You will be redirected to another page

Click on the link Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2017/Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts), 2017

Enter Roll No

Click on Submit

Download the Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th (Arts)

Steps to check using SMS

For SSLC results, punch in MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750. You can also key in MG10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 52070.

For HSSLC results, MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750. You can also type MG12AROLLNUMBER and send it to 52070.

tags #exams #India

