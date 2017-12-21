App
Dec 21, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Medical visas of 3 Pakistan nationals approved: Sushma Swaraj

"Pakistan nationals Fatima Naeem (13 years), Mansoor Bhagani and Shehab Asif have sought medical visa for their treatment in India. We have approved their visa," she tweeted yesterday.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that medical visas have been approved for three Pakistani nationals.

Asif needs a liver transplant and has an appointment at a Chennai hospital.

Swaraj has adopted a sympathetic stand on granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals notwithstanding the strain in bilateral ties.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Sushma Swaraj #Visa

