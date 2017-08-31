Medical admission: Kerala government to facilitate bank guarantee

In a relief to medical aspirants, the Kerala government on Wednesday said it would furnish surety to banks for extending the rupees six lakh guarantee to students wishing to get admitted in private self-financing colleges.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held between government officials led by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K M Abraham and bank authorities, a release from the Chief Minister's office said here.

Abraham held talks with bank authorities in the wake of the Supreme Court's August 28 ruling that allowed the medical colleges to charge students Rs 11 lakh as annual fee, including Rs six lakh as bank guarantee.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the court order had caused anxiety among students and parents and their concern was understandable and government would do everything possible to help the students.

"The government is with the students and their families who are suffering due to the Supreme Court verdict," he had said. The Chief Minister had also said the government had already appealed to banks not to insist for collateral security, margin money and third party guarantee while giving the bank guarantee to students.

Both Congress led-UDF opposition and the BJP in the state have been attacking the CPI-M led government over the medical admission matter, alleging it had colluded with the private college managements.