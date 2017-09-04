App
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 04, 2017 09:52 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: RBI says it has no info on black money removed by note ban

Bringing you the latest news and updates.

highlights

  • Sep 04, 07:20 AM (IST)

    This blog will track all the latest global and local developments throughout the day.

     

  • Sep 04, 09:51 PM (IST)

    What's in store for trade tomorrow? Here are the top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell.

  • Sep 04, 08:54 PM (IST)

    Market regulator SEBI has now sought a report on the tech glitch that halted trading on all MCX segments for 45 minutes.

  • Sep 04, 08:33 PM (IST)

    What does the Supreme Court stay on insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech mean? While it comes as a big relief to almost 40,000 homebuyers who can now seek legal recourse in NCDRC, some legal experts say that clarity is required on whether the suspended board of directors has been restored or not. Read more here.

  • Sep 04, 07:57 PM (IST)

    Doctors of Uttar Pradesh’s Provincial Medical Services on Monday threatened to proceed on mass leave to protest the registration of an FIR against some members of the fraternity in Farrukhabad over the deaths of 49 infants in a state-run hospital, reports Hindustan Times.

    They said they would not report for duty on Tuesday and Wednesday and tender their resignation if the FIR was not withdrawn by September 7.

  • Sep 04, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks at 10am tomorrow.

  • Sep 04, 07:47 PM (IST)

    Trading has now resumed on all segments of MCX India after a 40-minute halt between 18.45 and 19.25.  

  • Sep 04, 07:34 PM (IST)

    Arbitrage fund or short term bond funds: Which one works for you? Here's an offering from our personal finance team.

  • Sep 04, 07:23 PM (IST)

    Trading on MCX has not resumed yet. Pending orders can be cancelled between 19.25 and 19.35, following which trading will resume, according to an MCX official.

  • Sep 04, 07:07 PM (IST)

    Trading halted on all segments of MCX due to technical reasons, to resume at 7:15 pm: Sources

