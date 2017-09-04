News Live: RBI says it has no info on black money removed by note ban

Market regulator SEBI has now sought a report on the tech glitch that halted trading on all MCX segments for 45 minutes.
Sep 04, 08:33 PM (IST)
What does the Supreme Court stay on insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech mean? While it comes as a big relief to almost 40,000 homebuyers who can now seek legal recourse in NCDRC, some legal experts say that clarity is required on whether the suspended board of directors has been restored or not. Read more here.
Sep 04, 07:57 PM (IST)
Doctors of Uttar Pradesh’s Provincial Medical Services on Monday threatened to proceed on mass leave to protest the registration of an FIR against some members of the fraternity in Farrukhabad over the deaths of 49 infants in a state-run hospital, reports Hindustan Times.
They said they would not report for duty on Tuesday and Wednesday and tender their resignation if the FIR was not withdrawn by September 7.
Sep 04, 07:52 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks at 10am tomorrow.
Sep 04, 07:47 PM (IST)
Trading has now resumed on all segments of MCX India after a 40-minute halt between 18.45 and 19.25.
Sep 04, 07:34 PM (IST)
Arbitrage fund or short term bond funds: Which one works for you? Here's an offering from our personal finance team.
Sep 04, 07:23 PM (IST)
Trading on MCX has not resumed yet. Pending orders can be cancelled between 19.25 and 19.35, following which trading will resume, according to an MCX official.
Sep 04, 07:07 PM (IST)
Trading halted on all segments of MCX due to technical reasons, to resume at 7:15 pm: Sources
highlights
Elon Musk has made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting it could be the cause of a third world war.
His comment was in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin who said Friday that the first global leader in AI would "become the ruler of the world."
"China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo (in my opinion)," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Monday.
After tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Adobe, now it’s the turn of Swiss pharmaceutical behemoth Novartis to name an Indian-origin person as its chief executive officer. The board on Monday appointed Vasant Narasimhan as CEO effective February 1, 2018. Narasimhan will replace Joseph Jimenez, the incumbent CEO, who has informed the board of his desire to step down in 2018, after eight years in position, the Basel-headquartered company said in a statement on Monday.
In other developments, we've got news that the Supreme Court has stayed insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infra before the National Company Law Tribunal.
This may be a significant setback to the government's drive to clean up NPAs through the bankruptcy code. So far, courts have refused to entertain pleas against insolvency proceedings.
Nifty falls below the crucial 9,900 level after South Korean defence minister said North Korea may be preparing for an ICBM launch.
In a significant show of soft power, India has pulled off a political coup by getting BRICS to issue a joint declaration condemning Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reports CNN-News18. This assumes significance as China was repeatedly snow-balling India’s efforts to declare JeM founder Masood Azhar as a United Nations-designated terrorist.
Apex Frozen Foods debut in trade trade at Rs 202 on the National Stock Exchange Monday, a 15 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 175. The stock is locked at Rs 212.10, its 5 percent upper circuit.
The CBI court has granted bail to Naveen Jindal in Urtan coal block case, reports Cogencis.The case will be heard next on October 31.
US President Donald Trump is set to scrap a programme that grants work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children, a move likely to impact more than 7,000 Indian-Americans, reports PTI. The programme - Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA) - was a key immigration reform of the former US President Barack Obama.
A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of a government-run hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, after 49 children died. The District Magistrate (DM) ordered the probe into the incident after the children allegedly died due to lack of oxygen.
This blog will track all the latest global and local developments throughout the day.
