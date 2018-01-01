App
Jan 01, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

MBA exam paper 'leaked' on WhatsApp in Maharashtra; 3 held

Passersby spotted the two youth solving the question paper while sitting under a tree on the college campus and alerted officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three students were detained after an examination paper for the MBA course was 'leaked' through a popular social media platform here on Monday, an official said.

An MBA student allegedly forwarded a question paper he was attempting in an examination hall to his friends outside through WhatsApp on Monday, prompting authorities to cancel the paper, the official said.

Three students have been detained by police in connection with the incident which occurred at the examination centre at Vasantrao Naik college in the city, he said.

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has been conducting the examination for the MBA first term from December 26.

An examination official said Shaikh Amjad Kaleem, who was attempting the question paper for Accounting for Managers, sent the image to his two friends outside the examination hall on a WhatsApp group titled "Future Managers".

Passersby spotted the two youth solving the question paper while sitting under a tree on the college campus and alerted officials.

It is not clear if the duo, who turned out to be friends of Shaikh, are students of the MBA course.

Following the incident, the university cancelled today's paper and rescheduled it on January 3.

"The three students would be debarred from attending exams for three years," a university official said.

Authorities are examining how could Shaikh bring the mobile phone in the centre. No FIR has been registered in the case so far, police said.

