Dec 24, 2017 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Max hospital deaths: Twins' father seeks court-monitored probe

"Monitor the tainted investigation as it may harm the prosecution case and also give direction to give a copy of the status report," the plea said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The father of the twin babies, one of whom was wrongly declared dead by the Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital, has sought a court-monitored probe into the matter, alleging that the ongoing "tainted" investigation may harm the prosecution case.

In the plea filed through advocate Rishipal Singh before a magisterial court in Rohini, Ashish Kumar has also urged that the station house officer concerned be directed to share details of the progress made in the investigation.

"Monitor the tainted investigation as it may harm the prosecution case and also give direction to give a copy of the status report," the plea said.

A baby boy and his twin sister, prematurely born at the hospital on November 30, were declared stillborn by the hospital doctors.

However, when the parents were on their way to the crematorium, they found the boy was still alive and rushed him to another hospital. He died later at a private nursing home.

The applicant has alleged that there was a delay of 20 hours in lodging FIR in the matter. "We have also sought a CBI probe in the matter," Singh said.

The plea has sought directions to the police to explain why the statements of the family members of the complainant (the father) have not been recorded by the police.

"This is a case of grave medical criminal act, misconduct and omission with an intention to cause the death of two infants in Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh when the applicant was not in a position to fulfill the extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh," the plea alleged.

It said that hospital did not provide proper care and treatment which resulted in the death of two infants.

The hospital's license was cancelled by the Delhi government on December 8, following an uproar over the incident.

But the hospital resumed its operations 10 days later after it got relief from an appellate authority which stayed the Delhi government's order.

