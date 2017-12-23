App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Max Hospital case: Family seeks CBI probe, protests outside hospital

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The family of the twin babies, one of whom was wrongly declared dead by Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the case after an appellate authority stayed the Delhi government order cancelling the hospital's licence.

At a press conference held here, 48-year-old Kailash Kumar, grandfather of the baby boy, who later died at a nursing home in Pitampura while his sister was still born, alleged that the family was not even "informed" about the stay order.

"We tried to silently protest in front of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, but police asked us to move from there. The Delhi government had taken the decision that would have served as a warning to other hospitals.

"But, now the cancellation order has been stayed. We are running for justice. We want justice and so we demand a CBI probe into the whole case so that things get clear," Kailash told reporters.

He said they have hired an advocate to pursue the case and claimed that today a plea was filed by him in Rohini court for a status report in the ongoing investigation in the case.

The Court of Financial Commissioner stayed the cancellation order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) till January 9, when the next hearing will be held.

Rishi Pal Singh, counsel for the aggrieved family, said "if the appellate authority summons us, we will present our case or else we may move the high court".

Meanwhile, the father of the babies, Ashish Kumar, and about 10 other family members, picketed on a dusty pavement right across the facility in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, demanding justice.

"We'll not move and we'll not relent, till we get justice," asserted Ashish Kumar, 24, father of the infants, one of whom was wrongly declared dead by the hospital on November 30, where they were born.

"We are demanding a CBI probe because we feel that is the only way we will be able to get justice," he said.

The premature baby boy had died on December 6 at a nursing home in Pitampura after battling for life for nearly a week since he was found alive on the way to be cremated by family members.

