Dec 25, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Martyred soldier's body arrives at Air Force Station, Nagpur

Major Moharkar's body will be taken to his native village Pavni in Bhandara district where the last rites will be performed

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mortal remains of Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, who was killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at the Air Force Station Sonegaon near here by an IAF aircraft on Sunday evening.

Aboli Moharkar, his wife, accompanied his body. Officials from the Indian Air Force, Army and Maharashtra government placed wreaths on the body which was received with full military honours.

Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present at the airport.

Major Moharkar's body will be taken to his native village Pavni in Bhandara district where the last rites will be performed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to him.

"Our Salutes to Major Prafulla Moharkar from Bhandara who got martyred giving befitting reply to the enemies during #CeasefireViolation by Pakistan in #Rajouri sector," Fadnavis tweeted.

"Our condolences to his family and friends. We are with them in such tough times," the CM said.

Major Moharkar (32), Lance Naik Gurmail Singh (34), Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh (30) and Sepoy Pargat Singh (30) were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector on Saturday.

