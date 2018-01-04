App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar to meet PM Modi during New Delhi visit next week

Parrikar would attend the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion (CTDA) on January 8 in the national capital. The meeting will be chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi next week.

Parrikar would attend the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion (CTDA) on January 8 in the national capital. The meeting will be chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

"During my visit to New Delhi, I will be meeting many people, including the Prime Minister," the chief minister told reporters here today.

Parrikar said the CTDA meeting would discuss ways to boost the country's exports.

Prabhu was recently in Goa to invite the chief minister for the meeting.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manohar Parrikar #Narendra Modi #New Delhi

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.