App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manmohan Singh asks PM Modi to apologise for Pakistan conspiracy allegation

Rejecting the charge as "innuendos and falsehoods", Singh said he was deeply pained by the prime minister's "ill thought transgression".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for alleging that he was conspiring with Pakistan for BJP's defeat in the Gujarat polls.

Rejecting the charge as "innuendos and falsehoods", Singh said he was deeply pained by the prime minister's "ill thought transgression".

Addressing an election rally in Palanpur, Gujarat, yesterday, Modi suggested that Pakistan was trying to influence the assembly polls in the state.

He claimed that some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house over dinner on December 6. This was a day before Aiyar's "neech" jibe against Modi.

Singh issued a statement today, listing those who attended the dinner, and stressed that the election was not discussed during the meeting.

"I reject the innuendos and falsehoods as I did not discuss Gujarat elections with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Mani Shankar Aiyar as alleged by Modi.

"I sincerely hope that he will apologize to the Nation for his ill thought transgression to restore the dignity of the office he occupies," Singh said in the statement.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manmohan Singh #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.