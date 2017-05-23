App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 23, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manipur HSE 12th result 2017 to be declared today; check on manresults.nic.in

The Council of HSE (Higher Secondary Exam), Manipur will declare Class 12th Manipur Board results 2017 today on its official website.

Manipur HSE 12th result 2017 to be declared today; check on manresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will declare Class 12th Manipur Board results 2017 today on its official website -

manresults.nic.in, and on www.cohsem.nic.in.

Candidates can also check their results on other education websites like manipur12.jagranjosh.com.

The website, however, does not mention any time for it.

Here’s how you can check the result:

> Log on to the official website – manresults.nic.in
> Click on the ‘Higher Secondary Examination 2017’ tab
> Enter your roll number and other details
> Click on submit to see the result

> Take a printout of the result for future reference.

In 2016, 65 percent was the pass percentage for Class 12th.

