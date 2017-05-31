Manipur 10th Exam Result 2017: BSEM Class 10 HSLC results unlikely today; to be declared on manresults.nic.in this week

Manipur Board of School Education (BSEM) is unlikely to declare Class 10th HSLC results 2017 today, an official at examresults.net, a private education/results website told Moneycontrol quoting BSEM officials.

Media reports had suggested results could be declared on Wednesday.

The results will likely be declared in the first week of June on the board's website manresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Here’s how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website – www.manresults.nic.in> Click on the Class 10th results tab.> Enter your details like roll number and click on submit.

> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

The board had declared Class 12th higher secondary results on May 23.