App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 31, 2017 04:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manipur 10th Exam Result 2017: BSEM Class 10 HSLC results may be declared today; check on manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board of School Education (BSEM) is likely to declare Class 10th HSLC results on May 31 on its official website manresults.nic.in.

Manipur 10th Exam Result 2017: BSEM Class 10 HSLC results may be declared today; check on manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board of School Education (BSEM) is likely to declare Class 10th HSLC results today on its official website manresults.nic.in.

While media reports said results could be declared on Wednesday, an official confirmation from the board is yet to come.

Besides the official website, students can check their results on private education website like indiaresults.com.

Here’s how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website – www.manresults.nic.in
> Click on the Class 10th results tab.
> Enter your details like roll number and click on submit.

> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

The board had declared Class 12th higher secondary results on May 23.

tags #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.