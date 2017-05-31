Manipur 10th Exam Result 2017: BSEM Class 10 HSLC results may be declared today; check on manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board of School Education (BSEM) is likely to declare Class 10th HSLC results today on its official website manresults.nic.in.

While media reports said results could be declared on Wednesday, an official confirmation from the board is yet to come.

Besides the official website, students can check their results on private education website like indiaresults.com.

Here’s how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website – www.manresults.nic.in> Click on the Class 10th results tab.> Enter your details like roll number and click on submit.

> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

The board had declared Class 12th higher secondary results on May 23.