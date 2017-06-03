Jun 03, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manipur 10th Exam Result 2017: BSEM Class 10 HSLC results declared; check manresults.nic.in this week
Manipur Board of School Education (BSEM) has declared declare Class 10th HSLC results on its official website manresults.nic.in.
Manipur Board of School Education (BSEM) has declared Class 10th HSLC results 2017 today.
The results were declared on the board's website manresults.nic.in and on examresults.net.
Here’s how students can check their results:
> Log on to the official website – www.manresults.nic.in
> Click on the Class 10th results tab.
> Enter your details like roll number and click on submit.
> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.
It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.The board had declared Class 12th higher secondary results on May 23.