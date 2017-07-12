Mangesh Tendulkar: The postcard cartoonist who cared about traffic safety

Moneycontrol News

Mangesh Tendulkar, the popular cartoonist, who passed away on Monday was known, among other things, for handing out postcards on Diwali with traffic awareness messages. These postcards were illustrated with his trademark funny cartoons driving home a point or two about traffic safety. As a cartoonist, and social activist, Tendulkar put his heart and soul into everything he did.

He also worked with the Pune Traffic Department to spread traffic rules awareness. His satirical cartoons kindled many and pushed followers to correct the wrongs in the society. He believed that 'painting speaks more than words' to bring in change. His caricatures and works are compiled in his 'Bhuichakra' and 'Sunday Mood'.

Mangesh Tendulkar, born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, was younger brother to Vijay Tendulkar, a leading playwright, movie and television writer, literary essayist, political journalist, and social commentator.

"More than a cartoonist, I know him as a social activist, who with the use of his brush, used to highlight the issues and the wrong things in the society effectively," renowned artist Ravi Paranjape told News18.

His peers and seniors believed that he was a born artist. "Though he spoke softly, his words created ripples and conveyed the message,” Veteran cartoonist Murali Lahote told the Indian Express.

At a very young age, he shifted to Pune and attended Bhave School in the city. After his schooling, he did his BSc and then started working at the Ammunition Factory in Khadki. Even with his qualifications, his passion was unable to separate him from his brush. This is where the twist came in — he put in both his passions, politics, social issues, in his artistic works and became social celebrity who will always be remembered.