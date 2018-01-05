App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man raises slogans inside Lok Sabha, whisked away by security men

As soon as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ended his reply on farm loan waiver during the Question Hour around 11.30 am, a man raised "Bharat mata ki jai" slogan twice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A man raised slogans in the visitors' gallery of the Lok Sabha this morning and was immediately whisked away by the security personnel.

As soon as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ended his reply on farm loan waiver during the Question Hour around 11.30 am, a man raised "Bharat mata ki jai" slogan twice.

He was bundled up by three security personnel present in the visitors' galley and whisked away.

The proceedings of the House were not disrupted as most of the members remained unaware of the incident.

While his identity was not immediately known, security personnel said the Speaker would decide on whether the person should be let off or a case registered against him with the Delhi Police.

As a security precaution, the two front rows of the visitors' gallery facing the Chair are occupied by security personnel in plain clothes.

On November 25, 2016, a person had tried to jump inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, but was pulled back by alert security men.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.