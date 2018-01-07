App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man attacked in Karnataka after killing of Hindu activist dies      

Basheer was attacked within hours after 28-year-old Deepak Rao, associated with Bajrang Dal and BJP was hacked to death

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 47-year-old man who was assaulted by four assailants, apparently in retaliation to the killing of a Hindu activist near here, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here today, police said.

Basheer was attacked at Kottara Chowki near here within hours of 28-year-old Deepak Rao, associated with Bajrang Dal and BJP being hacked to death at Katipalla on January 3, triggering tension in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district. Police said Basheer, who had been battling for life for four days in a private hospital, breathed his last at 8.30 am.

All the four persons involved in the murderous assault on Basheer, two from the city and two others from Manjeshwar and Kasaragod in Kerala have been arrested. Basheer's family members decided not to take out a funeral procession and opted to bury him in the premises of a local mosque. Close relatives were allowed to visit Basheer's home to view the body and the public to pay last respects during funeral at the mosque, police said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Kamal Pant visited the hospital where Basheer died. City Police commissioner T R Suresh told reporters that the family had decided not to hold a funeral procession. Police had made all arrangements to maintain law and order, he said. In a swift action, police had arrested all the four persons allegedly involved in the attack.

related news

A series of killings of Hindu activists in Dakshina Kannada has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and BJP in recent months         The BJP has alleged that the Congress government had allowed "jihadi forces" to have a field day and to indulge in "wanton killings" of Hindu workers in pursuance of its "vote-bank politics" and minority appeasement.

According to BJP, the number of Hindutva workers who have fallen to the "murderous agenda of jihadi forces" in the state has risen to 22 so far. The Congress has charged the BJP with polarising the sensitive situation in the region with an aye on the upcoming Assembly polls, which are due early this year.

tags #India #Karnataka

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.