Nov 25, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man attacked after protesting against harassment of wife in UP

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
A man was injured after being allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon for protesting the harassment of his wife in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mukandpur village under Titawi police station on Friday when Lokender entered the house of a neighbour, Devender, and attempted to harass his wife, SHO Sube Singh said.

A scuffle ensued as Devender tried to stop him, following which Lokender attacked him with a sharp weapon, Singh said.

A case was registered against the accused who is still at large, the SHO said.

tags #India

