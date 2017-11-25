Man attacked after protesting against harassment of wife in UP

A man was injured after being allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon for protesting the harassment of his wife in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mukandpur village under Titawi police station on Friday when Lokender entered the house of a neighbour, Devender, and attempted to harass his wife, SHO Sube Singh said.

A scuffle ensued as Devender tried to stop him, following which Lokender attacked him with a sharp weapon, Singh said.

A case was registered against the accused who is still at large, the SHO said.