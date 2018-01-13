App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamta Banerjee voices 'anguish' over SC developments

"We are deeply anguished with the developments today about the Supreme Court. What we are getting from the statement of the four senior Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court about the affairs of the court makes us really sad as citizens," Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress chief, said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced "anguish" over the happenings in the Supreme Court today where four top judges virtually revolted against the Chief Justice of India, saying the development made people sad as citizens.

She also said "extreme interference" of the Centre in the functioning of the judiciary was "dangerous" for democracy, but did not elaborate.

"We are deeply anguished with the developments today about the Supreme Court. What we are getting from the statement of the four senior Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court about the affairs of the court makes us really sad as citizens," Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress chief, said in a statement.

"Judiciary and the media are the pillars of democracy. Extreme interference of central government with judiciary is dangerous for democracy," she said.

The four judges--J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph--in an unprecedented move, called a press conference where they listed out several problems, including "selective" allocation of cases by CJI Dipak Misra.

They said the problems that afflicted the top court of the country could destroy democracy.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.