Mamata welcomes GJM leader Tamang's announcement to suspend bandh

Aug 31, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed GJM leader Binay Tamang's announcement to suspend the indefinite bandh in Darjeeling hills till the next round of talks with the state government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed GJM leader Binay Tamang's announcement to suspend the indefinite bandh in Darjeeling hills till the next round of talks with the state government. "It's good news. We want restoration of peace and want the well-being of the people there (in Darjeeling)," Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat today.

She was speaking after GJM convenor Tamang said in Darjeeling that the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) has put off its indefinite bandh from tomorrow till the next round of talks with the West Bengal government on September 12.

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, however, said the bandh will continue.

The indefinite shutdown in the hills to press for a separate Gorkhaland state, which entered its 78th day today, had paralysed normal life for over two and half months.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #west bengal

