Mamata hits out at critics for levelling appeasement charge against her

Hitting out at critics for accusing her of Muslim appeasement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she believed in taking care of all the communities.

Referring to certain incidents in BJP-ruled states, she also urged the media to play an "impartial" role.

"Many say Mamata Banerjee is appeasing the minority community. They should know that Muslims constitute 30 per cent of the state's population which is the highest in the country.

"We have Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and several other communities in West Bengal. I do not work for any particular community. When I am in the chair (of CM), I have to take care of all," Banerjee said at a programme here.

Alleging that the media was mum on the swine flu deaths in Gujarat, she said, "Not only in Gujarat, but even in other BJP-ruled states, the media remains silent. But whenever there is a small matter in West Bengal, it starts creating a hue and cry."

In an obvious reference to the recent child deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "A political party is trying to divide the people. If a government cannot supply oxygen and save the lives of babies and still talks big, I cannot agree with this."

Stating that the infant death rate had come down in West Bengal, she said, "I want it to be zero.