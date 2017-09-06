App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 06, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata hits out at critics for levelling appeasement charge against her

Hitting out at critics for accusing her of Muslim appeasement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she believed in taking care of all the communities.

Mamata hits out at critics for levelling appeasement charge against her
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at critics for accusing her of Muslim appeasement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she believed in taking care of all the communities.

Referring to certain incidents in BJP-ruled states, she also urged the media to play an "impartial" role.

"Many say Mamata Banerjee is appeasing the minority community. They should know that Muslims constitute 30 per cent of the state's population which is the highest in the country.

"We have Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and several other communities in West Bengal. I do not work for any particular community. When I am in the chair (of CM), I have to take care of all," Banerjee said at a programme here.

Alleging that the media was mum on the swine flu deaths in Gujarat, she said, "Not only in Gujarat, but even in other BJP-ruled states, the media remains silent. But whenever there is a small matter in West Bengal, it starts creating a hue and cry."

In an obvious reference to the recent child deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "A political party is trying to divide the people. If a government cannot supply oxygen and save the lives of babies and still talks big, I cannot agree with this."

Stating that the infant death rate had come down in West Bengal, she said, "I want it to be zero.

tags #Current Affairs #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.