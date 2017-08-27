Mamata Banerjee welcomes Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy
In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on right to privacy.
"We welcome this verdict by Honourable Supreme Court #RightToPrivacy is a Fundamental Right," she said in a tweet.
