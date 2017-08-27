App
Aug 24, 2017 02:21 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee welcomes Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy

In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.

Mamata Banerjee welcomes Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on right to privacy.

"We welcome this verdict by Honourable Supreme Court #RightToPrivacy is a Fundamental Right," she said in a tweet.

In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Right to Privacy #Supreme Court #west bengal

