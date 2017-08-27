Malegaon blast case: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit walks out on bail after 9 years in jail

Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail on Monday by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, walked out of the Taloja prison near here on Wednesday morning after nine years in jail.

Purohit’s family members received him outside the jail premises after which they proceeded to their family home in Pune. Army vehicles had also reached Taloja jail ahead of Purohit's release on bail.

Speaking at a sessions court on Tuesday evening, Purohit had said he looked forward to re-joining the Army. "I want to wear my uniform. It is outermost layer of my skin. I am wedded to it. I am very happy to get back into the service of the best organisation in the country if not the world, the Indian Army," he told reporters after appearing before a special NIA judge SD Tekale.

Purohit said he was looking forward to a home-cooked meal with his family. "I haven't sat down with my mother for nine years now…. I want to spend time with my sons too," he said.