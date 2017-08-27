App
Aug 23, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Purohit was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday. A day later he told a sessions court that he was keen on wearing his uniform again.

Malegaon blast accused Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit to walk out of Taloja Prison today

Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, will walk out of Taloja Prison in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning after nine years in jail.

"I will be there along with other family members in the morning. We have been told that the procedure in prison might take some time," Aparna Purohit told CNN-News18.

Purohit was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday. A day later he told a sessions court that he was keen on wearing his uniform again.

"I am happy to be released. I am keen on wearing my uniform again. I am happy that I will soon return to my fraternity, my family. My army is my first family. My own family is my second family," he had said on Tuesday evening.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/malegaon-blast-accused-lt-colonel-shrikant-prasad-purohit-to-walk-out-of-taloja-prison-today-1498991.html

tags #2008 Malegaon blasts case #Current Affairs #India #Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit #Navi Mumbai #Supreme Court #taloja Prison

