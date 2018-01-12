App
Jan 12, 2018 08:03 AM IST

Maldivian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi, says committed to close ties with India

The two discussed the ties between India and Maldives as close neighbours bound by shared history, culture and maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.

PTI

Mohamed Asim, Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the President of Maldives, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his government's commitment to close bilateral relations under its "India first" policy.

The two discussed the ties between India and Maldives as close neighbours bound by shared history, culture and maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.

"Envoy Asim reiterated the commitment of Maldives to maintain close relations with India under Maldives' 'India First' policy," according to an official statement.

The prime minister affirmed that India would always be a reliable and close neighbour of Maldives supporting it in its progress and security.

Asim also reiterated President Abdulla Yameen's invitation to Modi to visit Maldives.

The prime minister conveyed his gratitude for the invitation and agreed to a visit at a suitable time, the statement said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mohamed Asim #Narendra Modi

