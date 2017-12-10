App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 10, 2017 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Make seaplanes in India, Gadkari tells Japanese manufacturer

He was speaking at the second phase of the seaplane trials at the Girgaum Chowpatty off the city coast yesterday.

Preparing to boost air connectivity to remote and unconnected destinations, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari requested Japanese firm Setouchi to manufacture seaplanes in the country following the successful trial runs of the firm's aircraft here.

Assuring support, Gadkari said, "What I will request you (Setouchi) is that you need to start to Make in India... We will ensure that the land is available to you near the air strip (and) you can manufacture your (sea) planes in Nagpur".

He was speaking at the second phase of the seaplane trials at the Girgaum Chowpatty off the city coast yesterday.

The trial flight, conducted by SpiceJet, was carried out with Setouchi's 10-seater Kodiak Quest 1000 seaplane.

related news

He said that there is a lot of potential for seaplanes in the country and domestic production could bring down manufacturing costs.

He added that norms for seaplanes are expected to be finalised in three months in consultation with the civil aviation ministry.

"Raju (referring to civil aviation minister PA Gajapati Raju) calls it a seaplane, I call it a flying boat. If it is a seaplane, it is controlled by the civil aviation ministry. If it is a flying boat then it is under my control," he said.

The US, Canada and Japan already have rules for the operation of seaplanes.

Aviation firm SpiceJet, promoted by Ajay Singh, plans to purchase more than 100 amphibian planes, estimated to cost USD 400 million, as it seeks to boost regional operations.

SpiceJet and Setouchi Holdings have been working closely for the last eigth months to explore opportunities for small 10 and 14-seater amphibious planes to provide air connectivity to smaller towns and cities that remain unconnected due to infrastructural challenges.

It had inked an initial pact with the Japanese firm in October regarding the purchase of an amphibian aircraft with a capacity of upto 14 seats.

The Quest Aircraft Company LLC — part of Japan’s diversified Tsuneishi Group — is a manufacturer of these amphibian planes. The company is owned by Setouchi Holdings, part of the Tsuneishi Group.

Quest Aircraft also manufactures Kodiak 100 planes that can carry up to eight passengers, depending on the configuration.

It can take off and land on a short runway, as long as 300 meters, as well as handle uneven terrain and mountainous areas.

tags #BJP #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.