Jun 14, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Major chunk of Smart City fund will go to less than 3% of city area

The Centre launched the Smart City Mission on June 25, 2015 to develop 100 smart cities in a period of five years.

Moneycontrol News

The NDA government’s flagship Smart City Mission will allocate a major portion of the fund to only around 3 percent area of the cities involved, according to a Financial Express report.

The report said 2.7 percent of the collective area of the 59 cities selected in the first phase will receive 80 percent of the central government funds for building infrastructure such as Wi-Fi hotspots, sensor-based public lighting, redesign of streets, start-ups and multi-modal transit points.

For the period 2015 to 2020, a sum of Rs 1.05 lakh crore out of a total Rs 1.31 lakh would be spent on Area Based Development (ABD), which covers an area of 246 square km from the total 9,065 square km.

The Centre launched the Smart City Mission on June 25, 2015 to develop 100 smart cities in a period of five years. The selected cities would receive Rs 500 crore from the Centre and the individual states contributing a similar amount over the time period.

Cities of Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Surat, Kochi, Jabalpur, Visakhapatnam and Indore are the top cities that are going to spend a major portion of the fund on ABD.

