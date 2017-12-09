App
Dec 09, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra to recognise IIGJ as part of Mumbai university

Maharashtra government will grant recognition to the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) as part of Mumbai University, Minister for Education Vinod Tawde said on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tawde was speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of IIGJ, set up by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The GJEPC was set up by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1966. It was one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government.

"The state government will soon undertake the process of recognising the IIGJ as a part of Mumbai University. So the gems and jewellery fraternity should evolve its own local relevance courses for graduate students and avoid copying syllabus from overseas institutions," Tawde said.

"Create an authentic syllabus and undertake degree courses with local relevance," he added.

Tawde also asked the management of the IIGJ to have 10-12 difference courses.

tags #Current Affairs #India

