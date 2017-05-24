Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 likely this week; check on http://results.gov.in/

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2017 is likely to be declared this week, according to various media reports and education sites. Students can check their results on the official websites: http://results.gov.in/ and mahresult.nic.in

According to the private education website India Results, results could be declared anytime between May 25-29. Students can also check results on private websites that have tied up with the Maharashtra board.

The Class 12th HSC exams are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Last year, the Class 12th HSC results were declared on May 25.

Here’s how to check your result:

> Open the official website - mahresult.nic.in.> Click on the Class 12th result tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Make sure that you take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, nearly 15 lakh students sat for the examination, which was conducted from February 28-March 25.