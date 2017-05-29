Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2017: No confirmation on mahresult.nic.in; likely this week

The Maharashtra Board might put up a notification on the date of declaration of the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2017 on its website today, according to various media reports and education sites. Students can check their results on the official websites: mahresult.nic.in and results.gov.in.

With no official confirmation yet, there has been widespread speculation on the declaration date. Some private result websites like Jagranjosh say the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 can be expected as early as today. Others like examresults.net are less definitive and suggest it could either be today or tomorrow (May 30).

An official from the board had told NDTV on May 25 that the Maharashtra Board is yet to have its review meeting, post which the final declaration date will be announced.

The HSC class 12th results could be declared by end of this month (May) while the class 10th results could be released in June, the official hinted.

Here’s how to check your result:

> Open the official website - mahresult.nic.in > Click on the Class 12th result tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Make sure that you take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, nearly 15 lakh students took the examination. Of this 6,56,000 were girls and 8,48,000 were boys.

Of the 15-lakh students, about 5.6 lakh appeared for the Science stream, 5.1 lakh for Arts, and 3.73 lakh for the Commerce stream. The balance appeared for the minimum competency vocational course (MCVC).

The Maharashtra HSC exams 2017 conducted from February 28 to March 25 saw participation from 9,143 junior colleges spread and were conducted at 2,710 exam centres across Maharashtra.

Results for the Class 12th HSC exams, conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), were declared on May 25 last year.