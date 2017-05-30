Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2017 declared on mahresult.nic.in: 7 things you should know

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12th results on their website, mahresult.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result 2017 which was declared at 1 pm, saw girls performing better than boys with 93.5 percent passing against boys' 86.5 percent. Overall pass percentage stood at 89.5 percent

Here are 7 things to know about MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result 2017:

> More than 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2017 exams, out of which 8,84,000 were boys and 6,56,000 were girls.

> The exams were conducted from 28 February to 25 March, 2017.

> Results for all three streams Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared today.

> The merit list of toppers will also be declared at the official website, maharashtrahscresults2017.in and other private

> Exam was conducted at 2,710 exam centres across the state in nine divisions, namely, Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

> About 9,143 junior colleges participated.

> In 2016, the overall percentage of MSBSHSE was 86.60 percent.

Fresh candidates

Out of total 14,29,478 students who appeared, 12,79,406 students have passed.

Overall pass percentage: 89.50

Girls (93.05% pass) out do boys again (86.65% pass)

Repeater candidates

Out of 72,926 students who appeared, 29,779 students have passed

Overall pass percentage: 40.83