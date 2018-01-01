App
Jan 01, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Highest number of drunk driving cases in Thane

Thane police caught 1,366 persons for drunk driving on December 31, highest across the state, said a senior police officer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of cases of drunk driving on New Year's Eve in neighbouring Thane surpassed the number of such cases even in Mumbai this time, officials said.

Thane police caught 1,366 persons for drunk driving on December 31, highest across the state, said a senior police officer.

Pune stood second. As many as 1,l44 persons were caught while driving in an inebriated condition, said Ashok Morale, DCP (Traffic).

Thane police started a rigorous checking of drivers from December 29, and in the last three days they caught 1,900 drunk drivers and collected a fine of Rs 28 lakh, said Amit Kale, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Thane police.

In Mumbai, 615 persons were caught for drunk driving on December 31, said Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Besides, cases for violation of other traffic rules were lodged against 11,600 persons.

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police caught 424 persons for drunk driving yesterday, an official statement said.

In Nagpur, 781 persons were booked for drunk driving, the city police said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

