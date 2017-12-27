App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 27, 2017 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt working on law to criminalise 'cut practice' among doctors

The law and judiciary department is examining the draft bill, which is likely to be tabled during the Budget session of the state Legislature, slated to be held in February next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government is working on framing a legislation, which will make the alleged "cut/commission practice" among doctors -- referring patients to other medical practitioners and laboratories for tests -- a criminal offence, an official said today.

If this happens, Maharashtra will be the first state to pass such a law, the official added.

The law and judiciary department is examining the draft bill, which is likely to be tabled during the Budget session of the state Legislature, slated to be held in February next year.

"As per the provisions of the draft bill, if the allegations of taking commission are proved, the accused will face a jail term of up to two years and penalty of up to Rs one lakh," the official said.

related news

Taking a commission to refer a patient to another doctor or for pathology tests is known as the "cut practice".

"Prescribing the medicines of a particular pharma company for monetary gains is also a part of it," the official said.

If the law comes into force, a patient will be able to lodge a complaint against the doctor or the hospital concerned. For a first-time offender, there is a penal provision of one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

A repeat offence will attract a two-year prison term and a fine of Rs one lakh. Also, the license of the doctor or hospital would be cancelled, the official said.

State Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said the common people stood to benefit the most if the law was passed.

"The medical expenses will come down. The draft bill is ready and the government plans to introduce it in the Budget session," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.