Nov 24, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt tells plastic bottle plants to set up recycling business or shut down

Plastic bottle manufacturers have opposed the move, saying that they cannot use glass bottles which as per them is “unsafe” and will require lots of water for washing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Plastic bottle manufacturers and mineral water firms have been given an ultimatum by the Maharashtra government to set up recycling firms as per plastic waste management rules, without which they have to shut shop.

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam and Industries Minister Subhash Desai held a meeting with the officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the representatives from the plastic water bottles industry, said a report in The Indian Express.

The government’s decision of banning plastic water bottles and government offices and starred hotels will be implemented in the next three months.

Plastic bottle manufacturers have opposed the move, saying that they cannot use glass bottles which, as per them, is “unsafe” and will require lots of water for washing.

Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman of Bisleri International, told the Hindustan Times that the ban on the use of plastic bottles will not work as glass happens to be 50 times heavier than plastic, making the handling difficult.

Government officials will go on a study tour and will submit a report on it, which will also find the ways to replace plastic and find alternatives to it with no effect on the industry.

Desai said that industries should also be coming up with solutions to recycle plastic water bottles and should take the initiative in creating awareness for the same, as per the Indian Express report.

The industries have been informed that it is their extended responsibility to collect and recycle plastic bottles and use plastic waste management rules.

Setting up of a proper network through organised channels has also been asked for. Manufacturers have also been asked to set up yearly water bottle production data for the purpose of reuse and recycling.

