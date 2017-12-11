App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra earns Rs 77 cr from sale of special, VIP number plates

Mumbai has four RTOs located in Andheri, Borivali, Tardeo and Wadala which earn approximately Rs 12-14 crore per year from the sale of special numbers.

Maharashtra government has earned Rs 77 crore from the sale of VIP number plates to over one lakh citizens, reports The Times of India.

Pune RTO (regional transport office) topped the list with a revenue of Rs 23.45 crore from the sale of 30,366 numbers, followed by Nashik RTO which sold 27,545 numbers earning a revenue of Rs 19.59 crore.

Thane RTO came at number three with a sale of 10,744 special numbers fetching a revenue of Rs 9.98 crore, Kolhapur and Mumbai sold 10,611 and 6,652 numbers for Rs 7.3 and Rs 6.08, respectively, coming at fourth and fifth.

Mumbai has four RTOs located in Andheri, Borivali, Tardeo and Wadala which earn approximately Rs 12-14 crore per year from the sale of special numbers. A large screen display information on VIP numbers at Andheri RTO.

related news

The report said the number '1' can fetch the highest price of Rs 12 lakh if it is not available in the present series and is purchased from a future series and for two-wheeler, the price for VIP number is Rs 1.5 lakh.

Earlier this year, a private firm in Delhi paid Rs 16 lakh for special number ‘0001’ reports Hindustan Times. Others numbers which were most preferred were ‘0007’ and ‘0009’.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.