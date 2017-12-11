Maharashtra earns Rs 77 cr from sale of special, VIP number plates

Maharashtra government has earned Rs 77 crore from the sale of VIP number plates to over one lakh citizens, reports The Times of India.

Pune RTO (regional transport office) topped the list with a revenue of Rs 23.45 crore from the sale of 30,366 numbers, followed by Nashik RTO which sold 27,545 numbers earning a revenue of Rs 19.59 crore.

Thane RTO came at number three with a sale of 10,744 special numbers fetching a revenue of Rs 9.98 crore, Kolhapur and Mumbai sold 10,611 and 6,652 numbers for Rs 7.3 and Rs 6.08, respectively, coming at fourth and fifth.

Mumbai has four RTOs located in Andheri, Borivali, Tardeo and Wadala which earn approximately Rs 12-14 crore per year from the sale of special numbers. A large screen display information on VIP numbers at Andheri RTO.

The report said the number '1' can fetch the highest price of Rs 12 lakh if it is not available in the present series and is purchased from a future series and for two-wheeler, the price for VIP number is Rs 1.5 lakh.