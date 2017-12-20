App
Dec 20, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra considering proposal to hold monsoon session in Nagpur

PTI

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal requesting it to hold the monsoon session of the legislature in Nagpur, the second capital of the state, instead of Mumbai which is the norm.

As per a convention, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur, located over 800 kms away from the state Capital.

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat said the government has received a proposal requesting shifting the monsoon session to Nagpur and is "keen on implementing it".

"The state government has received a proposal from some legislatures to hold monsoon session in Nagpur. The monsoon session generally lasts for a month. It (holding the session in Nagpur) will help many legislatures from Vidarbha region to raise and discuss their issues. We are keen on implementing it (the proposal)," Bapat told reporters outside Assembly in Nagpur today.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

"The next session (of the legislature) is scheduled to be held in Mumbai, where we will discuss the possibility of holding the monsoon session in Nagpur," Bapat said.

After Maharashtra was formed from the division of the Bombay State in 1960, it was decided to hold every winter session in Nagpur where most of the issues are expected to be regarding Vidarbha region.

"Generally, the period of monsoon session is not more than two weeks. If monsoon session is held in Nagpur, more issues related to Vidarbha could be discussed," the minister said.

