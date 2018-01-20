App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 20, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM asks collectors to speed up land acquisition for roads

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked district collectors to accelerate the land acquisition for road projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The state government is aiming to develop 2,000 km of roads this year.

The state government is aiming to develop 2,000 km of roads this year.

Fadnavis, alongwith Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, held a meeting to review the progress of various projects of the National Highways Authority of India in the state.

Public works department minister Eknath Shinde was also present. District collectors took part in the meeting via video conference, an official release said.

Issues related to land acquisition for road projects were discussed during the meeting.

District-wise progress of four-laning and six-laning of existing roads too was reviewed, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Gadkari said that till March this year, more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore-worth road development projects have been proposed in the state.

The chief minister and Gadkari directed officials to expedite the work of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Dyaneshwar Palkhi Marg.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will cover road sections of Baramati-Indapur, Patas-VasundePhata-Baramati and Indapur-Akluj-Malkhanbi-Bondale.

Sant Dyaneshwar Palkhi Marg work includes stretches linking Mohol to end of Pandharpur bypass, Pandharpur bypass, Wakhari to Khudus, Khudus-Dharmapuri, Solapur, Satara district border to start of Lonand-Nira Bypass, Lonand-Pimpare and Jejuri bypass to Hadapsar.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

