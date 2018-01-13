Maharashtra: Boat carrying school children capsizes off Dahanu coast

A boat carrying school children capsized in the Arabian Sea off Dahanu coast in Palghar district, a senior official said today.

Local BJP MLA Manisha Choudhary claimed that the boat was ferrying around 40 children.

District Collector Prashant Narnaware told PTI that the incident occurred this morning off the Dahanu coast.

"Massive rescue and relief operations are underway and District Superintendent of Police and local officials are supervising the operations," he said.

Further details were awaited, he said.