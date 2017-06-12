Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2017 date, time to be announced shortly by MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The dates for Maharashtra Senior School Secondary (SSC) Class 10 Result 2017 could be announced today or tomorrow on mahresult.nic.in.

Several media outlets, such as NDTV, have reported quoting board officials that MSBSHSE will meet on Monday or Tuesday to discuss the date and time of declaration.

Results could be put up soon after the date and time are declared.

This SSC exam was conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from March 7 to March 29, 2017. About 17.7 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams.

The Maharashtra SSC class 10th exams were conducted from 7 March to March 29, 2017. More than 17.66 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls.

Last year, the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2016 was declared on June 6, 2016. The pass percentage was around 91.9 percent in Mumbai with girls faring better than boys.

The Maharashtra HSC Result March 2017 for Class 12 was declared on May 30 at 1 pm.

Here is how you can check your results on the internet:

> Log on to http://mahresult.nic.in/

> Click on the link for SSC Examination Result March 2017

> Enter your hall ticket number mentioned on the admit card

> Click on Submit

> Take a printout for future reference

- Log on to website mahresult.nic.in

Apart from this, the results will also be available on private websites like examresults.net

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducts exams within the state through nine divisional boards at Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolhapur and Amaravati.