you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra BJP leader: I am like a beautiful girl who every boy wants on his side

He added that he had given 40 years of his life and would not leave the party under any circumstance

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader and former minister from Maharashtra, Eknath Khadse on Friday clarified that he will not leave Bhartiya Janata Party despite that the number of his admirers is growing.

“My admirers are increasing with each passing day. Different political parties are approaching me as they want me to join them. My situation these days is like a beautiful girl who every boy wants on his side. However, I cannot think of leaving BJP,” Khadse told candidly to Hindustan Times.

He added that he had given 40 years of his life and would not leave the party under any circumstance.

Lately, there were reports of him getting close to the leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Khadse, who once was considered the number two leader in the government of Maharashtra was forced to resign from his ministerial post in June in 2016. Since then, his attempts to return to his office have failed which has irked the legislator from Jalgaon.

Khadse has been taking on the government since his ouster. Apart from attending the event hosted by Ajit Pawar, he had hosted opposition leaders at his Jalgaon farmhouse in April. He had also led an agitation to seek loan waivers for distressed farmers and leaders from the opposition have been part of it.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that he would wait for the ACB (Anti Corruption Branch) to complete its probe before deciding his entry into the cabinet. The statement, more or less, ensured that the prospects of senior leader’s return are bleak.

tags #BJP #India #Maharashtra #Politics

