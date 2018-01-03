Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Protestors continue to block Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai

Mumbai University says students who did not take their exams today can do so later
Mumbai University has reportedly put out a circular saying students who couldn't take their examinations that were scheduled for today could do so later. The announcement came after violent protests in Mumbai forced shops and businesses across the city to shut down and disrupted public transport.
Jan 03, 02:10 PM (IST)
Ramdas Athawale backs Jignesh Mevani
Police must have acted if Jignesh Mevani’s speech was instigating but he has no relation with this incident, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on the complaint lodged against Jignesh Mevani for making provocative statements.
Jan 03, 02:07 PM (IST)
Traffic from Haji Ali Jn has been diverted through Mahalaxmi/ Senapati Bapat Marg temporarily due to congestion at Mela Jn #TrafficUpdate
Violence continues in Mumbai as city comes to a grinding halt
Reports of violence at Dombivli station in Mumbai. Ticket window damaged by protesters.Rasta Roko protest underway at Sion and Andheri in Mumbai.
Congress blames BJP for Maharashtra caste violence
The Congress continued its attack on the government over the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon village. “Dalits are being beaten up, raped and murdered in all BJP ruled state. After BJP came in power you can see what’s happening all around, said Gulam Nabi Azad.
Jan 03, 01:10 PM (IST)
Stone-pelting, road blockades in Nagpur
Tension prevailed Nagpur with schools and markets remaining closed today amid the Maharashtra Bandh call given by Dalit leaders to protest the violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, the Financial Express reported. Several markets and most schools in the city remained closed with protest marches taken out in many sensitive areas.
Police ask people to avoid Worli Naka
Protesters block roads in Worli. Shops are shut in the area. Police have asked commuters to avoid Worli Naka for the next few hours.
Jan 03, 12:45 PM (IST)
Jan 03, 12:39 PM (IST)
Eastern freeway traffic affected due to Road Blockade at Panjrapol junction. Avoid using it for some time #TrafficUpdate
Bhima-Koregaon violence spreads to Navi Mumbai
The violence has now spread to parts of Navi Mumbai, where protestors forced shops to shut down in Sector 36 in Kharghar. Moneycontrol's Chaitanya Gudipaty confirmed that the protestors threatened to vandalise the shops if they did not shut down immediately.
Jan 03, 12:27 PM (IST)
Mumbai local train services affected again
All three lines -- Western, Central, and Harbour -- have been affected once again by violent protests. No trains have plied between Churchgate and Virar since 11 am and the situation is similar with trains to Kalyan and Panvel. Passengers waiting for long-range trains have been left stranded at a few stations.
Jan 03, 12:18 PM (IST)
Commuters are advised to avoid using Western Express Highway and use S V road instead #TrafficUpdate
Violence resumes in Thane as two buses and an auto-rickshaw get vandalized
Two Thane Municipal Transport buses and an auto-rickshaw have been vandalised in Chendani Koliwada area. Four passengers have been injured.
St Xavier's postpones Class XI exam
St Xavier's College in South Mumbai has postponed Class XI examinations that were scheduled for today in light of the violence in the city since yesterday.
Jan 03, 11:41 AM (IST)
Central Mumbai shuts down in light of calls for Maharashtra Bandh
Shops in the Dadar and Parel areas of Mumbai have been shut since morning after Dalit groups called for a state-wide bandh today. Even Barkat Ali Road in Wadala has been completely shut down by the police, according to a few media reports.
Jan 03, 11:14 AM (IST)
School bus stoned in Chembur
According to various reports, a school bus in Chembur was pelted with stones but fortunately, no injuries were sustained by anyone on the bus.
Jan 03, 10:57 AM (IST)
BEST bus update- Disturbance for operation at below locations- Dindoshi depot, P L Lokhande marg , Jijamata Nagar worli, Tulshetpada Bhandup west, Bandra colony, Sangharsh nagar, Chandivli, Khairani Rd Dakinaka, Akurdi Rd Kandivli @mid_day@RidlrMUM#maharashtrabandh
Bhide, Ekbote booked on charges of ‘orchestrating violence’ in Pune
A criminal case was filed on Tuesday against two pro-Hindutva leaders, Milind Ekbote of Samast Hindu Aghadi, and Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, under charges of orchestrating violence during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on Monday.
Bhide (85) is a resident of Sangli, while Ekbote (60) lives in Pune. Both of them enjoy a sizeable following across Maharashtra, especially among the youth. On Tuesday, several leaders, including Dalit leader and Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar, accused the two of hatching a conspiracy to trigger the violence, which had led to the death of a 30-year-old man.
CLICK TO READ | Suburban train services disrupted on Central Railway due to Mumbai bandh
Suburban train services were disrupted at Ghatkopar station today morning due to the bandh called by Dalit outifits in the state. Train services on Central Railway's mainline towards CSMT was affected, in turn delaying thousands of office-goers.
A/C local train service suspended for today
The newly launched A/C local train service in Mumbai has been suspended for the rest of the day.
Maharashtra Bandh: Dabbawalas halt tiffin services for today
In the wake of Bhima-Koregaon violence that spread to Mumbai on Tuesday and escalated to Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, the dabbawalas in the city have announced that they will not operate today.
Bus services to Baramati, Satara suspended
Bus services towards Baramati in Pune in district and towards Satara have been suspended till further notice, according to a report by ANI.
