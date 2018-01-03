Maharashtra Bandh highlights: regular life disrupted in state, CM Fadnavis orders inquiry

That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Jan 03, 08:08 PM (IST)
Maharashtra violence: Ram Vilas Paswan seeks time-bound inquiry, strict action
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today called for a time-bound inquiry into the Maharashtra caste violence and said strict action should be taken against those found guilty.
Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which is an NDA ally, also rejected the charge that such violence was taking place mostly in BJP-ruled states, saying that Bihar had witnessed a number of such incidents under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad.
"Judicial inquiry should be conducted in a time-bound manner. Some people are saying that it was due to administrative lapses while others are accusing some people behind the violence. Whosoever are guilty, strict action should be taken against them," he told a TV channel outside Parliament.
Condemning the violence, Paswan said that there was also a need to find out the reasons for the caste violence in Maharashtra which had no such history.
Amravati hit by complete shut down, stray incidents of violence reported
Responding to the call given by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, a total bandh was observed in Amravati.
According to a PTI report, protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Governor through resident deputy collector Nitin Vyavahare.
The memorandum demanded that those involved in the violence at Bhima Koregaon be booked under the National Security Act and the Maharashtra
Control of Organised Act. The protesters also demanded permanent police security for the Smriti Stumbh at Bhima Koregaon and compensation worth Rs. one crore to the family of the deceased and Rs.75,000 each to those injured in the violence.
They also demanded an impartial probe in the matter through a panel headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan. The protesters demanded the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide who, they alleged, were responsible for the violence against the Dalits.
Jan 03, 04:57 PM (IST)
Normal route from South Mumbai to airport through Worli Sea face is clear #TrafficUpdate
There has been no death of a person from Dalit community. Wrong messages are being spread on social media, people have to be very cautious. The situation overall is peaceful in Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, MoS, Home Rural on #BhimaKoregaonVoilencepic.twitter.com/TtHeqE5oTm
There is no disruption on WR section in Mumbai.Suburban & Long Distance services are running on all lines. Efforts being made to provide local trains at regular interval/every 10 mins during evening peak hours. Administration & Security Forces on alert & monitoring the situation
Protestors gather outside Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi
There are reports of protestors gathering outside Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi demanding the culprits of Bhima Koregaon violence be punished.
Jan 03, 03:09 PM (IST)
48 BEST buses vandalised in Mumbai
According to various reports, as many as 48 BEST buses have been vandalised in Mumbai and 4 drivers were injured in the process. In the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli belt, there were a few reported instances of cars getting smashed by protestors as well.
Roads and railways in Mumbai crippled due to Bhima-Koregaon protests
The Western Express Highway continues to remain affected due to 'rasta roko' protests at several areas, while the Central Line time table for the day has gone completely haywire due to sporadic protests at several stations.
Jan 03, 02:52 PM (IST)
Ramdas Athawale urges public to maintain calm, not destroy government property
Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday appealed people of Maharashtra to maintain peace and law and order in the state.
"I would appeal to the people not to destroy government properties and have a peaceful shutdown. If strike has been announced people should corporate. Maharashtra government is trying to create peace and maintain law and order in the state.
Mumbai University says students who did not take their exams today can do so later
Mumbai University has reportedly put out a circular saying students who couldn't take their examinations that were scheduled for today could do so later. The announcement came after violent protests in Mumbai forced shops and businesses across the city to shut down and disrupted public transport.
Jan 03, 02:10 PM (IST)
Ramdas Athawale backs Jignesh Mevani
Police must have acted if Jignesh Mevani’s speech was instigating but he has no relation with this incident, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on the complaint lodged against Jignesh Mevani for making provocative statements.
Jan 03, 02:07 PM (IST)
Traffic from Haji Ali Jn has been diverted through Mahalaxmi/ Senapati Bapat Marg temporarily due to congestion at Mela Jn #TrafficUpdate
Violence continues in Mumbai as city comes to a grinding halt
Reports of violence at Dombivli station in Mumbai. Ticket window damaged by protesters.Rasta Roko protest underway at Sion and Andheri in Mumbai.
Congress blames BJP for Maharashtra caste violence
The Congress continued its attack on the government over the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon village. “Dalits are being beaten up, raped and murdered in all BJP ruled state. After BJP came in power you can see what’s happening all around, said Gulam Nabi Azad.
highlights
Amravati hit by complete shut down, stray incidents of violence reported
Responding to the call given by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, a total bandh was observed in Amravati.
According to a PTI report, protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Governor through resident deputy collector Nitin Vyavahare.
The memorandum demanded that those involved in the violence at Bhima Koregaon be booked under the National Security Act and the Maharashtra
Control of Organised Act. The protesters also demanded permanent police security for the Smriti Stumbh at Bhima Koregaon and compensation worth Rs. one crore to the family of the deceased and Rs.75,000 each to those injured in the violence.
They also demanded an impartial probe in the matter through a panel headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan. The protesters demanded the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide who, they alleged, were responsible for the violence against the Dalits.
Maharashtra Bandh brings Mumbai to halt: Here are the latest pictures
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Maharashtra violence: Ram Vilas Paswan seeks time-bound inquiry, strict action
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today called for a time-bound inquiry into the Maharashtra caste violence and said strict action should be taken against those found guilty.
Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which is an NDA ally, also rejected the charge that such violence was taking place mostly in BJP-ruled states, saying that Bihar had witnessed a number of such incidents under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad.
"Judicial inquiry should be conducted in a time-bound manner. Some people are saying that it was due to administrative lapses while others are accusing some people behind the violence. Whosoever are guilty, strict action should be taken against them," he told a TV channel outside Parliament.
Condemning the violence, Paswan said that there was also a need to find out the reasons for the caste violence in Maharashtra which had no such history.
GALLERY | Maharashtra Bandh brings Mumbai to a halt | See Pictures
The financial capital of India came to a halt on Wednesday as several Dalit groups called for Maharashtra Bandh after the protests against the violence that occurred during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune spread to the city on January 2.
Amravati hit by complete shut down, stray incidents of violence reported
Responding to the call given by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, a total bandh was observed in Amravati.
According to a PTI report, protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Governor through resident deputy collector Nitin Vyavahare.
The memorandum demanded that those involved in the violence at Bhima Koregaon be booked under the National Security Act and the Maharashtra
Control of Organised Act. The protesters also demanded permanent police security for the Smriti Stumbh at Bhima Koregaon and compensation worth Rs. one crore to the family of the deceased and Rs.75,000 each to those injured in the violence.
They also demanded an impartial probe in the matter through a panel headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan. The protesters demanded the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide who, they alleged, were responsible for the violence against the Dalits.
Maharashtra Bandh brings Mumbai to halt: Here are the latest pictures
The financial capital of India came to a halt on Wednesday as several Dalit groups called for Maharashtra Bandh after the protests against the violence that occurred during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune spread to the city on January 2.
Protestors gather outside Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi
There are reports of protestors gathering outside Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi demanding the culprits of Bhima Koregaon violence be punished.
48 BEST buses vandalised in Mumbai
According to various reports, as many as 48 BEST buses have been vandalised in Mumbai and 4 drivers were injured in the process. In the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli belt, there were a few reported instances of cars getting smashed by protestors as well.
Suburban train services disrupted on Central Railway due to Mumbai bandh
Suburban train services were disrupted at Ghatkopar station today morning due to the bandh called by Dalit outifits in the state. Train services on Central Railway's mainline towards CSMT was affected, in turn delaying thousands of office-goers.
Roads and railways in Mumbai crippled due to Bhima-Koregaon protests
The Western Express Highway continues to remain affected due to 'rasta roko' protests at several areas, while the Central Line time table for the day has gone completely haywire due to sporadic protests at several stations.
Ramdas Athawale urges public to maintain calm, not destroy government property
Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday appealed people of Maharashtra to maintain peace and law and order in the state.
"I would appeal to the people not to destroy government properties and have a peaceful shutdown. If strike has been announced people should corporate. Maharashtra government is trying to create peace and maintain law and order in the state.
CLICK TO READ | Maharashtra Bandh: Dabbawalas halt tiffin services for today
In the wake of Bhima-Koregaon violence that spread to Mumbai on Tuesday and escalated to Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, the dabbawalas in the city have announced that they will not operate today.
CLICK TO READ | Suburban train services disrupted on Central Railway due to Mumbai bandh
Suburban train services were disrupted at Ghatkopar station today morning due to the bandh called by Dalit outifits in the state. Train services on Central Railway's mainline towards CSMT was affected, in turn delaying thousands of office-goers.
Mumbai University says students who did not take their exams today can do so later
Mumbai University has reportedly put out a circular saying students who couldn't take their examinations that were scheduled for today could do so later. The announcement came after violent protests in Mumbai forced shops and businesses across the city to shut down and disrupted public transport.
Ramdas Athawale backs Jignesh Mevani
Police must have acted if Jignesh Mevani’s speech was instigating but he has no relation with this incident, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on the complaint lodged against Jignesh Mevani for making provocative statements.
Violence continues in Mumbai as city comes to a grinding halt
Reports of violence at Dombivli station in Mumbai. Ticket window damaged by protesters.Rasta Roko protest underway at Sion and Andheri in Mumbai.
Congress blames BJP for Maharashtra caste violence
The Congress continued its attack on the government over the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon village. “Dalits are being beaten up, raped and murdered in all BJP ruled state. After BJP came in power you can see what’s happening all around, said Gulam Nabi Azad.