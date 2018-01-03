Maharashtra Bandh highlights: regular life disrupted in state, CM Fadnavis orders inquiry

Maharashtra violence: Ram Vilas Paswan seeks time-bound inquiry, strict action



Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today called for a time-bound inquiry into the Maharashtra caste violence and said strict action should be taken against those found guilty.

Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which is an NDA ally, also rejected the charge that such violence was taking place mostly in BJP-ruled states, saying that Bihar had witnessed a number of such incidents under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad.

"Judicial inquiry should be conducted in a time-bound manner. Some people are saying that it was due to administrative lapses while others are accusing some people behind the violence. Whosoever are guilty, strict action should be taken against them," he told a TV channel outside Parliament.

Condemning the violence, Paswan said that there was also a need to find out the reasons for the caste violence in Maharashtra which had no such history.