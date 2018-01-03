App
Jan 03, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Bandh: Dabbawalas halt tiffin services for today

Recently, dabbawalas had halted operations due to heavy rainfall on August 30 in 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of Bhima-Koregaon violence that spread to Mumbai on Tuesday and escalated to Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, the dabbawalas in the city have announced that they will not operate today.

The head of the association, Subhash Talekar, has confirmed the news and even posted a video on Twitter saying that getting means of transport is difficult today in the city for the delivery of tiffins. He also advised people to carry their own tiffins today.

“Dabbawalas won't operate today as they were not able to collect back lunch boxes which they delivered yesterday,” Talekar added.

Recently, dabbawalas had halted operations due to heavy rainfall on August 30 in 2017. Over 5,000 'dabbawalas' were not able to provide services that day and around two lakh 'dabbas' (tiffins) were not delivered.

This time the dabba service has halted due to the clashes that broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on January 1, during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune which reached Mumbai on January 2.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar called for Maharashtra bandh today to protest the state government's failure to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district yesterday.

Some reports had suggested that hundreds of protesters briefly stalled train operations at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kurla on Tuesday morning. Due to the ongoing unrest, both train and bus services have been affected even today.

Fresh protests erupted in certain pockets around the city including Bandra and Goregaon. News reports state that protestors have staged a rail roko at Goregaon station.

In light of the violence across Maharashtra, Section 144 has been imposed in Thane till midnight of January 4. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

