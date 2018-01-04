Maharashtra bandh costs businesses Rs 1,000 cr; about 35L licensed entities hit

Police and fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune on Tuesday.(PTI)

As the unrest from the Bhima-Koregaon clashes spread across Maharashtra, including its capital Mumbai, trade bodies said estimated the loss arising from the bandh and loss of property to be in the range of Rs 700-Rs 1,000 crore.

The impact was most felt by restaurants, shops, theatres and malls. According to a news report, only 50 percent restaurants and wine shops in Pune were operational yesterday. The business of restaurants that were functional on Wednesday fell by half as restaurant-goers chose to stay indoors to avoid getting caught in the clashes.

Even trucks that carry vegetables to the city were impacted due to the bandh. An APMC officer was quoted by a media report as saying that on a daily basis, there were about 1,000 trucks that come to the state but that number fell by 20 percent due to the unrest.

It is estimated that more than 35 lakh licensed businesses in Maharashtra were affected by the strike.

Means of transport, from airways, to roadways to railways, were all hit by the bandh. As many as 32 flights were cancelled till 8:30 pm yesterday. 92 buses, four taxis and 49 private vehicles were damaged. Around 160 local trains in Mumbai were cancelled.

Mumbai's famed dabbawalas too halted their tiffin services yesterday.

Also affected was the shooting schedules of many daily soaps and films, which were either forcefully stopped or got delayed because people could not reach their destination on time.

According to Ashoke Pandit, the president of the Indian Film And Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), producers and directors of daily soaps will have to bear the brunt of yesterday’s Maharashtra bandh and there will be heavy monetary losses as the shows run on a day-to-day basis.