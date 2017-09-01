Maha govt rejects 100 requests for more academic divisions in colleges

The Maharashtra government has rejected some 100 applications for additional academic divisions in several colleges across the state on the ground of incomplete documentation.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday by the Higher and Technical Education department listed out some 100 colleges along with names of the universities they are affiliated to.

The colleges had applied under a clause in Maharashtra Public University's Act 2016, which permits institutions to seek speedy sanctioning of additional divisions.

The applications for additional divisions were scrutinised in a special meeting of officials and some 100 have been rejected.

Officials from the education department maintained that as the government cannot take any more financial burden, it decided to sanction those additional divisions where college administration can bear the cost of running them.

In a GR issued on Friday, the state government has sanctioned additional divisions to nine colleges with an undertaking that all those divisions will remain unaided permanently.