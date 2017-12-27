App
Dec 27, 2017 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maha govt mulls passing budget during winter session

The official, however, said that the move is still at a discussion stage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of getting the annual budget passed in the state legislature during the winter session held in December, a senior official said.

The official, however, said that the move is still at a discussion stage.

"If the budget presentation is done in December, (instead of March) the implementation of the budget can start in January. This is part of the move to have January-December fiscal format," he added.

According to the official, if the plan materialises, the monsoon session of the state legislature will be held in Nagpur instead of Mumbai, and the winter session which is held in Nagpur, will take place in Mumbai, during which the budget presentation will be done.

Passing of the budget before January will be helpful for administrative purposes, the official said adding, "At present when the budget is passed in March, implementation like road repairs and construction is delayed for four to five months because of rains even after the administrative approvals."

When contacted, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat said changing the fiscal year format comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre.

"If such a decision is taken by the Centre as part of the fiscal and administrative reforms, the winter session will happen in Mumbai during which the budget will be passed," he said.

