Maha framing agri-processing policy to link agri to industry

Days after announcing a loan waiver for small farmers in Maharashtra in the face of an ongoing stir by cultivators, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today emphasised the need to link agriculture to industry with a view that farmers remain debt-free in future.

He said the government is framing an agro-processing policy to bring investment in the sector and to provide a fair value for agri produce.

In view of spiralling protests in state by farmers for a complete farm debt write-off and guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, Fadnavis last Saturday announced a loan waiver for small and marginal farmers.

"Since the past 15-20 years, farmers have been complaining that farming is no longer affordable. So we feel food processing is the best solution, and we are already working on framing the policy," the chief minister told reporters here.

He said the proposed policy would enable farmers to process their perishable produce like vegetables and fruits on a large scale.

"We will be creating decentralized units, cold chains, warehousing and promote creation of farmer producer organisations (FPOs). This will bring in private investment and in-turn help the farmers get the best price for their produce. It is important to link agriculture with the industry to ensure farmers remain debt-free in future," the chief minister said.

He said though the government has announced the loan waiver for farmers, especially from regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and drought-affected areas, it is necessary to ensure they don't become debt-laden again.

"We have seen in 2008, when the loans were waived, that these farmers again accumulated debt. Therefore, we need to come up with such a model such that after their loans are waived, they can, through food processing, become self-sufficient. We need to create a sustainable model for them, otherwise waiving off the loan will be of no use," the minister added.

He further said the government is working towards providing solar feeders to farmers to ensure 12-hour power supply for agro-pumps across the state.