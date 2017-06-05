App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 05, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maha framing agri-processing policy to link agri to industry

Days after announcing a loan waiver for small farmers in Maharashtra in the face of an ongoing stir by cultivators, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today emphasised the need to link agriculture to industry with a view that farmers remain debt-free in future.

Maha framing agri-processing policy to link agri to industry

Days after announcing a loan waiver for small farmers in Maharashtra in the face of an ongoing stir by cultivators, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today emphasised the need to link agriculture to industry with a view that farmers remain debt-free in future.

He said the government is framing an agro-processing policy to bring investment in the sector and to provide a fair value for agri produce.

In view of spiralling protests in state by farmers for a complete farm debt write-off and guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, Fadnavis last Saturday announced a loan waiver for small and marginal farmers.

"Since the past 15-20 years, farmers have been complaining that farming is no longer affordable. So we feel food processing is the best solution, and we are already working on framing the policy," the chief minister told reporters here.

He said the proposed policy would enable farmers to process their perishable produce like vegetables and fruits on a large scale.

"We will be creating decentralized units, cold chains, warehousing and promote creation of farmer producer organisations (FPOs). This will bring in private investment and in-turn help the farmers get the best price for their produce. It is important to link agriculture with the industry to ensure farmers remain debt-free in future," the chief minister said.

He said though the government has announced the loan waiver for farmers, especially from regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and drought-affected areas, it is necessary to ensure they don't become debt-laden again.

"We have seen in 2008, when the loans were waived, that these farmers again accumulated debt. Therefore, we need to come up with such a model such that after their loans are waived, they can, through food processing, become self-sufficient. We need to create a sustainable model for them, otherwise waiving off the loan will be of no use," the minister added.

He further said the government is working towards providing solar feeders to farmers to ensure 12-hour power supply for agro-pumps across the state.

tags #agriculture #Business #Farm loan waivers #India #Wire News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.